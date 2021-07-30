Biden calls on Americans to follow mask guidance, lays out new COVID safety steps

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to follow the latest guidance on masks from U.S. public health officials as he announced a vaccination-or-masking requirement for federal workers, along with other steps to spur vaccinations.

"We need to wear a mask to protect each other and to stop the rapid spread of this virus as we work to get more people vaccinated," he said in remarks at the White House.

