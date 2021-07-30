Left Menu

Biden calls on Americans to follow mask guidance, lays out new COVID safety steps

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:19 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to follow the latest guidance on masks from U.S. public health officials as he announced a vaccination-or-masking requirement for federal workers, along with other steps to spur vaccinations.

"We need to wear a mask to protect each other and to stop the rapid spread of this virus as we work to get more people vaccinated," he said in remarks at the White House.

