Biden calls on Americans to follow mask guidance, lays out new COVID safety steps
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to follow the latest guidance on masks from U.S. public health officials as he announced a vaccination-or-masking requirement for federal workers, along with other steps to spur vaccinations.
"We need to wear a mask to protect each other and to stop the rapid spread of this virus as we work to get more people vaccinated," he said in remarks at the White House.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Americans
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
Haiti receives U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX facility
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more
TSMC eyes expansion in U.S., Japan to meet sustained chip demand