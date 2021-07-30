Left Menu

PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The portal noted that the prime minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the governments programmes and policies, and Modi over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:03 IST
PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform. The portal noted that the prime minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the government's programs and policies, and Modi over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens. It added, ''Similarly, this year too the Prime Minister invites citizens to contribute their inputs for New India. So, now you have the opportunity to tell your ideas, give word to your suggestions and crystallize your vision. PM Narendra Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech on 15th August.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021