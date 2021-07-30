Tunisian president names new security chief amid crisis
Tunisias president has named a new interior minister, in his first major appointment since he froze parliament and seized executive powers earlier this week amid protests and an economic crisis.President Kais Saied named Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to the post on Thursday night.
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's president has named a new interior minister, in his first major appointment since he froze parliament and seized executive powers earlier this week amid protests and an economic crisis.
President Kais Saied named Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to the post on Thursday night. The Interior Ministry oversees domestic security, including policing.
Saied's decision Sunday to assume exceptional powers raised concerns about Tunisia's young democracy. He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa's worst coronavirus outbreaks.
His critics - notably the Islamist party Ennahdha, which has dominated Tunisian legislative elections since the 2011 revolution - accused him of staging a coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Interior
- Islamist
- Africa
- Ridha Gharsallaoui
- Tunisian
- 2011 revolution
- Kais Saied
- Ennahdha
ALSO READ
South Africa urges citizens not to panic-buy and hoard fuel
Covid-19 sharpens need for technical training to build STEM skills in African youth
Standard Chartered provides $200 mln for Africa's vaccine procurement
South African Army ugers all reserve members report for duty
WHO says COVID-19 deaths surge 43% week-on-week in Africa