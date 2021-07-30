Left Menu

PM, CM made UP No.1 in malnutrition, alleges Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:06 IST
PM, CM made UP No.1 in malnutrition, alleges Priyanka
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying they kept giving themselves the ''No. 1'' tag while making the state ''No. 1'' in terms of malnourished children.

Her attack came a day after Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said over nine lakh severely acute malnourished children aged between six months and six years have been identified in the country, out of whom 3,98,359 are from Uttar Pradesh.

''A BJP government minister told Parliament that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of malnourished children (about 4 lakh) in the country,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The prime minister and the chief minister kept giving themselves the 'No. 1' tag while cheating people through their 'double engine' making UP No. 1 in malnutrition,'' the Congress general secretary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021