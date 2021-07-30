PM, CM made UP No.1 in malnutrition, alleges Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying they kept giving themselves the ''No. 1'' tag while making the state ''No. 1'' in terms of malnourished children.

Her attack came a day after Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said over nine lakh severely acute malnourished children aged between six months and six years have been identified in the country, out of whom 3,98,359 are from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

''A BJP government minister told Parliament that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of malnourished children (about 4 lakh) in the country,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The prime minister and the chief minister kept giving themselves the 'No. 1' tag while cheating people through their 'double engine' making UP No. 1 in malnutrition,'' the Congress general secretary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)