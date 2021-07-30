Left Menu

TMC MLA threatens to ‘break bones’ of party legislator

In a video shown on TV channels, the TMC MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, a long-time politician from the district who had been with the Congress in the past, was seen issuing the threat at a party programme. Reacting to Kabirs comments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the Bharatpur MLA has been showcaused.

Infighting in the Trinamool Congress in Murshidabad district came to the fore on Friday when an MLA of the party allegedly threatened to “break the bones” of another TMC legislator. In a video shown on TV channels, the TMC MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, a long-time politician from the district who had been with the Congress in the past, was seen issuing the threat at a party programme. ''Rejinagar MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury has become too proud, arrogant. I will teach you a lesson if you dare to cross my path. I will break your bones,'' Kabir thundered at the meeting amid applause by a section of his supporters. Reacting to Kabir's comments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the Bharatpur MLA has been showcaused. Referring to Chowdhury, Kabir also said, ''Both you and I are associated with the same party. Don't dare to enter into a fight with a crocodile if you live in water.” Refusing to join the verbal duel, Chowdhury told reporters ''I have informed the top leadership, it is up to them to decide. ''As a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee, I will go by what the party decides,'' he added.

District TMC sources said both the MLAs have been at loggerheads for a long time and previous attempts to broker peace among them did not succeed.

The TMC secretary-general said, ''We don't approve of such comments. This is uncalled for. Kabir has been showcaused. The party takes a strong view of such behaviour.'' The Bharatpur MLA could not be contacted.

