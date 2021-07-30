Delhi Assembly speaker suspends BJP MLA for next session, revokes it after request from LoP

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for the next session for disrupting proceedings of the House but revoked it following a request from Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. At the end of the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Bidhuri requested Goel to forgive Sharma and allow him to attend the next session of the Assembly to which the Speaker agreed.

“Please ensure that he respects the House. I take back my action against him,'' the speaker said.

The second day of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed pandemonium after BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht made a sarcastic remark about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti during question hour of the House. Following this, some AAP legislators, including Bharti, trooped into the well of the House and demanded an apology from Bisht. Reacting to this, BJP MLAs, including Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai started shouting after which the speaker directed AAP MLAs to return to their seats, and also asked Bisht to apologise. He also asked other BJP legislators to maintain peace.

BJP MLA Bisht apologised for his remarks but Sharma and Mahajan continued to shout. The speaker asked Mahajan to go out of the House for 10 minutes and warned Sharma of action if he continued to not let the house function. Sharma did not relent and questioned the speaker's decision of asking Bisht to apologise following which Goel had ordered his suspension for the next session.

Following this decision, all the BJP MLAs walked out of the House but later they returned.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70 member Assembly dominated by the ruling AAP that has 62 members in the House.

