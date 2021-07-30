Left Menu

Maha's longest-serving MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh dead at 94

Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the longest-serving MLA of Maharashtra and a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party PWP, died in a private hospital in Solapur on late Friday evening, said family sources.According to the sources, Deshmukh 94 was admitted in the hospital for the last 15 days and died due to old-age-related ailments.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:53 IST
Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the longest-serving MLA of Maharashtra and a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), died in a private hospital in Solapur on late Friday evening, said family sources.

According to the sources, Deshmukh (94) was admitted in the hospital for the last 15 days and died due to old-age-related ailments. He was being treated for stones in the gall bladder and recently underwent a surgery.

Deshmukh represented Sangola in Solapur district in the state legislative assembly for 11 terms since 1962 across multiple terms and served as an MLA for 54 years.

He got defeated in 1972, but again won in a bypoll n 1974. In 1995, he lost by a slender margin of 192 votes, said his grandson Aniket Deshmukh.

He had won the Sangola seat in the 2014 state elections for a record 11th time.

Deshmukh also served as a minister in the government of Sharad Pawar in 1978 and again in 1999 when his party PWP gave support to the Congress-NCP alliance.

His last rites will be performed in Sangola.

