Biden says more sanctions coming against Cuba
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 02:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday more sanctions are coming up in response to Cuba's crackdown on protesters.
In a meeting with Cuban American leaders, Biden also said he has directed the Treasury and State departments to get back to him in a month on how to allow Americans to send remittance payments to Cubans.
