J&K wants tourism, not terrorism: BJP leader

Ahead of the second anniversary of the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday warned Pakistan for its support to terrorism and said the people in the Union Territory want tourism and not terrorism. Chugh, who is also party's incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, minced no words to attack Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of several mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP, alleging that they had been misleading Jammu and Kashmir's people at the instance of Pakistan and China. ''Pakistan should stop playing with fire in J&K by planting and propagating terrorism... The people here want tourism and not terrorism,'' the senior BJP leader said addressing a party function here. He said the people of J&K had become sick of terrorism and wanted development works in a big way to come about. Referring to the killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a top Pakistani ultra in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday, he said ''Pakistan would have to pay a heavy price (for continuing terrorism in J&K).'' Chugh complimented security forces for keeping terrorists on the run in the Valley and said the killing of 87 terrorists this year was an indication that the security forces have tightened the noose around them sending a stern warning to Pakistan.

''J&K has turned a new leaf in which there is no scope for violence and anti-national activities which the Gupkar gang (PAGD) had been propagating for the last seven decades,'' he alleged. He said people want schools, roads and hospitals besides employment opportunities for the youth. ''They do not want guns and bullets. All these years, the Gupkar gang had been misleading the J&K people at the instance of Pakistan and China. The time has changed now and a fresh wind is blowing in the region,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)