Left Menu

TMC's Kunal Ghosh calls Babul Supriyo's quitting politics a 'gimmick', says, attempt to 'attract Delhi leaders'

Terming BJP MP Babul Supriyo's announcement of quitting politics a 'gimmick', TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said he must tender resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker instead of social media.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:25 IST
TMC's Kunal Ghosh calls Babul Supriyo's quitting politics a 'gimmick', says, attempt to 'attract Delhi leaders'
TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming BJP MP Babul Supriyo's announcement of quitting politics a 'gimmick', TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said he must tender resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker instead of social media. "We are not giving any importance to him (Babul Supriyo) as it is a clear gimmick. Lok Sabha is in session, he must tender his resignation to the Speaker. Instead of it, he is using Facebook only to attract his Delhi leaders because he is now a dissident leader," Ghosh told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. Supriyo, who resigned earlier this month as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a Facebook post that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

The MP had said earlier he is not going to any political party and TMC, Congress, CPI(M) had not called him. "Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he had said. However, the updated post did not have these lines.

Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in Lok Sabha, briefly referred to his moving out to the union council of ministers earlier this month. The MP, who is a singer, said social work can be done without being in politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021