Left Menu

Pondy CM greets BJP leader Ganesan on appointment as Manipur governor

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 16:46 IST
Pondy CM greets BJP leader Ganesan on appointment as Manipur governor
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday greeted senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, L Ganesan on his appointment as the Governor of Manipur.

In his message to Ganesan, the CM said his appointment as the Governor of Manipur was a 'proud development.' Rangasamy also stated in his message that the rich political experience and administrative proficiency of Ganesan would be of immense help for Manipur to make progress. ''I extend my greetings and best wishes on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Puducherry,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021