Pondy CM greets BJP leader Ganesan on appointment as Manipur governor

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday greeted senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, L Ganesan on his appointment as the Governor of Manipur.

In his message to Ganesan, the CM said his appointment as the Governor of Manipur was a 'proud development.' Rangasamy also stated in his message that the rich political experience and administrative proficiency of Ganesan would be of immense help for Manipur to make progress. ''I extend my greetings and best wishes on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Puducherry,'' he said.

