Left Menu

Zambian President Hichilema appoints new finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 14:50 IST
Zambian President Hichilema appoints new finance minister
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia's newly-elected President Hakainde Hichilema named experienced economist Situmbeko Musokotwane as his new finance minister on Friday, as the southern African country grapples with an unsustainable $12 billion in external debt.

At his swearing in on Tuesday, after a surprise landslide election win against incumbent Edgar Lungu, Hichilema vowed to bring public spending and the deficit under control. Musokotwane, who was previously finance minister between 2008 and 2011, faces the task of fraught negotiations with multiple and in some cases, rival, creditors.

Of Zambia's $12 billion external debt, some $3 billion is in Eurobonds, $3.5 billion is bilateral debt, $2.1 billion is owed to multilateral lending agencies, such as the IMF, and along with another $2.9 billion of commercial bank debt. (Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town Editing by Tim Cocks)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021