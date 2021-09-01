AIADMK leader Panneerselvam's wife dead

AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a hospital following illness.

She was 63 and was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, party sources said.

AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several party office-bearers and MLAs rushed to the hospital on learning about her demise, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)