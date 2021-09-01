Left Menu

Maharashtra CM, ministers meet Governor Koshyari, request him to decide on 12 MLC nominees

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and requested him to approve 12 names sent by the state Cabinet last year to be nominated as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat met Governor BS Koshyari. . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and requested him to approve 12 names sent by the state Cabinet last year to be nominated as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs). Thackeray was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

"We review the COVID situation in the state," Thorat told reporters after the meeting. "We also requested the Governor to decide over the nomination of 12 Members of Legislative Council (MLC) recommended by the state government as soon as possible," he added.

The Maharashtra government had approved 12 names for the Upper House in November last year for the nominated seats which fell vacant in June last year. Koshyari has not decided on the state cabinet's proposal yet.

The Bombay High Court, while hearing a petition filed by a Nashik resident seeking a direction to the Governor to decide on the nominations, had last month said the Governor has a constitutional obligation to either accept or reject within a reasonable time the proposal sent by the state cabinet to nominate 12 persons as MLCs. (ANI)

