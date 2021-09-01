BJP, Congress slam AAP govt over waterlogging in Delhi

The opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday slammed the ruling AAP government over waterlogging in several parts of the city due to heavy monsoon rains and held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the “mess”.

Delhiites had a harrowing time on Wednesday as record rain created mayhem leading to flooded roads and streets, and triggering massive traffic snarls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city assured to take steps to prevent waterlogging in future.

BJP MP and former chief of the party’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of being busy in politics and expansion of his party without paying attention to the problems of the national capital.

''If the sewer lines had been maintained properly, people would not be facing waterlogging and inundation on roads and their neighbourhoods. Kejriwal is more interested in accumulating political power and polishing his image and is responsible for the waterlogging mess,'' Tiwari charged.

Leaders and members of both the BJP and Congress took to social media to share videos and photos of waterlogging from different parts of the city.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar took a dig at the chief minister, saying people of Delhi only wanted potable drinking water, not a deluge as monsoon rains have created “virtual rivers on the roads”.

He alleged the drains were not desilted before onset of monsoon season, although it was claimed on paper and crores of rupees were spent.

However, the Delhi government said the city witnessed heavy rains in the last two days and it was due to its efforts that no incidents of vehicles getting submerged in rainwater at Minto Bridge underpass were reported.

''In future, we will try to ensure that waterlogging does not take place no matter how much it rains. The Delhi government will do whatever is needed in this regard,'' it said.

