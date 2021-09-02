Message claiming jail for people misbehaving with mosque staff false: Police

A fake message about the enactment of a legal provision by the Ashok Gehlot government providing for a three-year jail term for misbehaving, causing harm or obstructing staff of a mosque or a madrassa was doing the rounds in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

While the police termed the message ''false and misleading'', and said legal action may be taken for spreading such misinformation, the chief minister's OSD, Lokesh Sharma, said the message went viral shortly after Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday about incidents of labourers, daily wagers and vendors being beaten up in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

''The message with communal and false content went viral soon after the CM tweeted about incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It appears to be a disinformation campaign to malign the image of the government and to deceive the public,'' Sharma told PTI.

He also requested people to refrain from getting involved in this type of propaganda and be helpful in preventing it from being spread.

The Udaipur Police also tweeted that the message was fake and was circulated on social media by mischievous elements with the aim of misleading the public.

Police sources said that the cyber cell is trying to trace the person who created and circulated the message.

The post written on a background of red/blue colour says that under section 427 and 2/3 of Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, there can be imprisonment of three years for misbehaving, causing harm, obstructing or threatening the staff of a mosque or a madrassa.

Along with this, a message with communal contents also went viral, Sharma said.

On Tuesday, Gehlot claimed that poor labourers, daily wagers and vendors face religious persecution and are frequently beaten up in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with the governments there turning a blind eye to such incidents.

Expressing concerns over the incidents, Gehlot asserted that such atrocities cannot be tolerated in Rajasthan.

“Such videos are continuously coming on social media from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where the poor daily wage labourers, hawkers and street vendors are being assaulted on the basis of religion. This situation is becoming even more worrying as the governments there are not taking any action on such incidents,” he had tweeted.

