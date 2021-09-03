Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt over deaths due to suspected viral fever

After deaths due to suspected viral fever and dengue-like symptoms in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that the matter needs immediate attention adding that all resources need to be diverted towards healthcare in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:52 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After deaths due to suspected viral fever and dengue-like symptoms in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that the matter needs immediate attention adding that all resources need to be diverted towards healthcare in the state. She further claimed that as per news reports, the disease has taken the lives of over 100 people and slammed the state government for not drawing "lessons" from the second wave of COVID-19.

"The news of over 100 lives being lost to a viral fever in UP needs immediate attention. Has the UP government not learned any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid management in the 2nd wave?" the Congress leader tweeted. "All possible resources should be directed towards providing healthcare to the affected and taking adequate precautions to prevent the disease from spreading," she added.

Recently, a total of 41 people including as many as 36 children died Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever. Meanwhile, in Mathura, 14 people including 12 children were reported to have died due to viral fever.

