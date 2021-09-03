Expelled KPCC secretary Prasanth joins CPI(M)

Ousted senior Congress leader P S Prasanth on Friday joined the CPI(M) in presence of party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan here.

Vijayaraghavan, along with other CPI(M) leaders, welcomed Prasanth to the party here at the AKG centre, the head office of the Left party, where the former KPCC secretary addressed the media.

Prasanth was expelled from the Congress on August 30 after he wrote to the high command alleging AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was working as ''an agent of the BJP'' and that only those who have ''direct or indirect commitment'' to him had been included in the DCC list.

Talking to the media, Prasanth said he was worried about the lack of secularism in Congress party and was expelled after he wrote about it to ''AICC leader Rahul Gandhi''.

Prasanth claimed the Congress high command has been functioning in an undemocratic manner, and not taking into confidence its local leaders.

''I was the KPCC secretary and a UDF candidate in the Nedumangad Assembly constituency. Even after holding such top posts, I was unable to function in that party. The organisation has fallen into the hands of the real estate mafia in many places and those who are part of it was included in the DCC list,'' Prasanth alleged.

The former Congress leader said he joined the CPI(M) without any demands and will perform the duties as assigned by the Left leadership.

Praising the ruling LDF government, Prasanth said CPI(M) is a party which intervenes in issues faced by the people. ''The Kerala model, which upholds secularism, was accepted by the people of the state and re-elected the Left government in the last election. So I decided to join hands with the CPI(M),'' he said.

Prasanth, who was also the former chairman of the Youth Welfare Board, had lashed out at Venugopal, alleging he was the root cause of all organisational issues in the Congress party in the state.

Announcing his resignation from the primary membership, he had also said he was ending his 30 year-long political life in the party with utmost pain in the present circumstances.

A candidate in the Nedumangad constituency in the April 6 Assembly polls, he said his ''bad experiences'' from the party leadership post election had forced him to take such an extreme step.

He said though he had complained against senior leader and former MLA Palode Ravi for allegedly trying to defeat him during the Assembly elections, the party state leadership had given him ''promotion'' as DCC president here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)