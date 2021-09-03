Left Menu

Cong constitutes panel to study matters related to caste census

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:08 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study matters related to caste census with senior leaders M Veerappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid being part of the panel.

Senior leaders Mohan Prakash, R P N Singh, P L Punia and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the remaining members of the panel, a party statement said.

Moily will be its convenor.

The Congress, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, had asked the government why it was “quiet” and “running away” from a caste-based census.

Asserting that there is a demand for a caste-based census from all quarters, Singhvi had said in Rajya Sabha the exercise is needed because the quota for backward classes has exceeded the determined limits in many states.

