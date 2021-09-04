Delhi BJP to launch massive outreach programme ahead of MCD polls next year

The Delhi BJP will kick-start it's a campaign for the next year's MCD polls by launching a massive outreach programme later this month and connecting with voters across the city through 11,000 small and medium public meetings.

The party has already strengthened nearly 14,000 booth level units by forming 21-membered executive committees which will play a crucial role in reaching out to each household starting from September 15, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra on Saturday.

The BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations since 2007, is going to the elections with an upbeat AAP trying to unseat it.

''The outreach programme will be based on two-way communication between our workers and the residents in their neighbourhood. We have prepared a list of talking points that focus on highlighting tangible benefits to the people through various schemes of the Narendra Modi government,'' said Malhotra.

The outreach programme will also focus on people from different sections of the society as well regions of the country settled in Delhi through the party's dedicated 'morchas' and cells, including those for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Purvanchal, minorities, Sikhs, traders, professionals, women, scheduled castes, backward classes, among others, he said.

''We are targeting to hold at least 11,000 meetings in maximum one month through our organisation. These will be smaller meetings having 10-50 persons from the public in each locality and street of the city,'' he said.

The block executive committee members will also serve as 'Panna Pramukh' meaning they will have a responsibility to cover the households in their area's voter list.

In the last municipal corporation polls in Delhi, the BJP registered an impressive victory returning to power in the three corporations by winning a total of 181 of 272 wards.

The closest rival of the party, AAP, managed to win only 49 while Congress was victorious in 31 wards in the elections.

The AAP, which defeated the BJP hands down in the Assembly polls in 2020, is leaving no stone unturned to come to power at the civic bodies.

Leaders of the ruling party in Delhi are holding frequent press conferences to attack the BJP on issues of alleged corrupting and mismanagement in the functioning of municipal corporations.

Malhotra said while the BJP will focus on highlighting the pro-people schemes of the party's government at the Centre and how the MCDs have done a good job in the city, exposing failures of the Arvind Kejriwal government will also be raised during the outreach meetings.

