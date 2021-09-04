Left Menu

Centre 'using' ED to pressurize Opposition leaders, alleges Sharad Pawar

Alleging that the Centre is "using" the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "to pressurize Opposition leaders", NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the agency "was never used before" the way it is being used these days.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:10 IST
Centre 'using' ED to pressurize Opposition leaders, alleges Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad pawar speaking to reporters in Pune on saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that the Centre is "using" the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "to pressurize Opposition leaders", NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the agency "was never used before" the way it is being used these days. He further alleged that ED raids have not only been taking place in Maharashtra, but in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and some southern states.

Pawar while speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the APJ Abdul Kalam e-Learning School here today, said, "It (ED) was never used before the way it is being used these days. It is clear that the government is using this agency to pressurize the Opposition leaders. It (ED raids) is not happening only in Maharashtra but in MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, and some southern states also." He further said, "The Central government has asked state governments to take appropriate measures to contain COVID. The Chief Minister and the State government are doing that. Everyone has the right to protest in democracy but when the Central government takes a stance, their party (BJP) workers should also follow that."

Responding to a question on the opening of temples in Maharashtra, Pawar stated that as per the Centre's directions, the state government is taking precautions ahead of a suspected third wave of COVID-19. He further stated different constituents in a democracy have the right to have a different opinion but they should accept the state's decision which is in accordance with the Centre's orders. Further speaking about the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and the lathi charge on farmers in Haryana, Pawar alleged that the Centre has been completely ignoring the farmers who have been protesting for 14 months now.

"For about 14 months now, the farmers have been protesting on the streets, leaving behind their homes. A sensitive government would have paid attention to the issue but unfortunately, the Central government has completely ignored the farmers," said the NCP chief. Speaking about his association with former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, Pawar said, "When I took charge as the Defence Minister of India, there is a process to depute a scientist as the scientific advisor to the Defence Minister of India. Dr. Abdul Kalam worked with me as my scientific advisor for two years when I was the Defence Minister. You would be surprised to know that he took only Rs 1 from his salary and contributed the remaining amount to the school where he studied." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021