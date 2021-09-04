Left Menu

Former police officer joins NC in Jammu

A former police officer Saturday joined the National Conference here, a party spokesman said. Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashok Kumar Atri was welcomed into the party fold by Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana and other senior leaders at the party headquarters, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TIR TIR

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:21 IST
A former police officer Saturday joined the National Conference here, a party spokesman said. Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashok Kumar Atri was welcomed into the party fold by Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana and other senior leaders at the party headquarters, the spokesman said. Rana congratulated Atri for his decision to join the National Conference, saying, ''This is the only destination for public spirited people, who want to serve J&K that is at the crossroads of history.'' He recalled the contribution of Atri's father who was a Minister of State in the Council of Ministers headed by National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

''Together, we will steer J&K to a new era of peace, progress and development,'' he said, while urging the cadre to intensify public outreach.

He said well-meaning people joining the party will help the National Conference further reinvigorating at the grassroots level. PTI TAS TIR TIR

