Maha: Cong leader Aditya attacks Modi govt over NMP

Congress leader and former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for its National Monetisation Pipeline and said the scheme was not discussed in Parliament.

He said the scheme, which aims at monetising brownfield assets in sectors like roads and railways over a four-year-period, was not in national interest, adding that the ruling BJP was taking the country on the path of privatisation.

Queried on the Uttar Pradesh polls scheduled for 2022, Aditya, a former MP from Jhansi there, said the Congress would do very well.

''We will do much better than earlier elections and will fight with all our might under the leadership of (party general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi,'' he said.

