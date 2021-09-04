Left Menu

MVA is Sena's government: Raut

Though the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA in Maharashtra is a coalition, it is primarily the Shiv Senas government, party MP Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday. Everybody is ours, but Shiv Sena is above all.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:25 IST
Though the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is a coalition, it is primarily the Shiv Sena's government, party MP Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday. The government is made up of three parties including the NCP and Congress, but it ''belongs to the party who has the chief minister's post,'' he said, addressing Sena workers.

''This is our government because this is Uddhav Thackeray government. Everybody is ours, but Shiv Sena is above all. Every party needs Shiv Sena,'' Raut added.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was one of the ''top five chief ministers in the country'' and not a single BJP chief minister figures in this list, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

