BJP's 'padayatra' will herald change in Telangana: Fadnavis

Alleging that the TRS regime in Telangana over the past seven years has been one of corruption and family rule, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed confidence that state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing state-wide 'padayatra' would herald a change in the state.

Fadnavis, who participated in the 'padayatra' at Vikarabad near here, said he is confident that Telangana was now moving towards a change, going by the reception of the 'padayatra' received from the people.

''There will be no more TRS in Telangana. It has been a regime of corruption. There will be only BJP,'' he said, addressing a gathering.

He alleged that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not concerned about Telangana, but only about his son and other family members.

Stating that the Narendra Modi government has been pro-poor and pro-farmer, best exemplified by the 'PM Awas Yojana' scheme, he said the country has emerged stronger under his leadership.

Fadnavis said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, 10 lakh houses were built in Maharashtra The senior BJP leader demanded to know what had happened to the funds given by the NDA government to Telangana for constructing houses for the poor.

''The promise of double bedroom houses made by the TRS has also remained unfulfilled,'' he claimed.

Attacking the TRS and AIMIM, he charged that the latter is in the driver's seat of ''TRS' vehicle''.

''These people think that they will bring the rule of 'Razakars' and Nizam again in Telangana, but that cannot happen as long as Modiji is in Delhi,'' he said. Referring to TRS' promise of 12 per cent reservation to Muslims (in the 2014 elections), he said ''there cannot be reserved on the basis of religion'' and added that the BJP was not against the community.

The Adivasis would not sit quiet if their quota is sought to be taken away and given to minorities, he said.

He said the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans raised at Charminar in Hyderabad when BJP's 'padayatra' was launched in Telangana on August 28 was not communal and these cannot be stopped in the state.

''The padyatra' will lead to the TRS going down in the next assembly elections (in 2023) and the BJP's flag will flutter,'' he claimed.

Fadnavis earlier participated in an interaction with farmers during the 'padayatra'. BJP's Sanjay Kumar had launched his state-wide 'padayatra' at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here on August 28. It will continue in phases until the next assembly elections in 2023.

