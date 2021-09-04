Nepal President Bhandari summons parliament session from Sept 8

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the new session of parliament on September 8, according to a notice issued by her office.

A Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has requested President Bhandari to call the next session of the House of Representatives at 4 PM on September 8.

The Cabinet decision follows discussions among Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Sapkota, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal to call the parliament session earlier on Saturday.

"Today's Cabinet decided to recommend to the President that both houses of the federal parliament be summoned at 4 pm on September 8,'' The Kathmandu Post quoted energy minister Pampha Bhusal as saying.

The last session was prorogued for August 17. A day after parliament was prorogued, the Deuba government had introduced an ordinance to amend the Political Parties Act, easing party splits and registration of new parties.

Aided by the ordinance, the Madhav Kumar Nepal group had split from the CPN-UML and the Mahhanth Thakur faction had broken away from the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Madhav Nepal has registered CPN (Unified Socialist) while Thakur has registered Loktantrik Samajbadi Party.

The Election Commission has given until September 7 to those who were elected to provincial and local levels under the UML and the Janata Samajbadi to choose sides–whether they want to stay in the mother parties or the newly registered outfits, the report said.

Madhav Nepal, a former prime minister, had gone against the party and supported the then Opposition alliance in its bid to topple the government led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli. His faction has already made a decision to join the Deuba-led coalition government.

The recognition of the Madhav Nepal-led party brings to end a long-standing feud between him and former prime minister Oli in the UML.

