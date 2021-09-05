Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Jammu on Sept 9-10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu for a two-day tour starting from September 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 17:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu for a two-day tour starting from September 9. This will be Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9.

The Congress leader is likely to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on September 10, sources said. During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

