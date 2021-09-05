Left Menu

On Teachers Day, Rahul Gandhi lauds courage of girl going to school on boat

Sandhyas courage teaches us a lot, he tweeted, using the hashtag TeachersDay Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked her teachers on Teachers Day.To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed a girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who reportedly travelled to school by rowing a boat when her house was inundated in floods.

He also shared a screenshot of a media report about the girl from Gorakhpur district, Sandhya, who is seen rowing a boat in flood waters to reach her school.

''This girl did not lose her courage despite the difficult situation, failed administration and an uncertain future. Sandhya's courage teaches us a lot,'' he tweeted, using the hashtag 'Teacher'sDay' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked her teachers on Teachers' Day.

''To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C.Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers...who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teachers' Day,'' she tweeted.

Former president S Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

