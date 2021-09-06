Left Menu

MP Cong uses postal dept scheme to print price rise protest stamps

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:51 IST
MP Cong uses postal dept scheme to print price rise protest stamps
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress used the postal department's 'My Stamp Scheme' to get two stamps printed on rising LPG cylinder prices and inflation and issued them on Monday here as part of the party's protest against the Narendra Modi government.

While one Rs 5 stamp had a man carrying an LPG cylinder, the other, also of the same amount, had a caption which claimed that prices of the kitchen essential would soon cross the Rs 1,000.

The two stamps, which were issued at a press conference in the presence of senior leader Sajjan Singh Verma, have been printed as per the Department of Posts 'My Stamp Scheme' after paying mandated charges, Congress secretary Vivek Khandelwal told reporters.

He said Congress party workers, as part of the protest against rising fuel prices and inflation, will now send letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by pasting these two stamps.

Meanwhile, a postal department official said information had been sought on the two stamps presented before the media by the Congress.

Under the 'My Stamp' scheme, people can get personalized stamps printed by paying designated charges on subjects like loved ones, heritage buildings, symbols etc, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021