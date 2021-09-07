Left Menu

BJP Punjab makes new appointments to strengthen organisation

Ahead of the Punjab state Assembly elections which is due in early 2022, the BJP state unit has appointed columnist Colonel Jaibans Singh as its state media advisor and Kuldeep Singh Kahlon as the panellist for the debates.

Ahead of the Punjab state Assembly elections which is due in early 2022, the BJP state unit has appointed columnist Colonel Jaibans Singh as its state media advisor and Kuldeep Singh Kahlon as the panellist for the debates. Apart from Singh and Kahlon, the Punjab unit of BJP has appointed Harvinder Singh Kahlon (Jalandhar) as State Spokesperson (TV), Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon (Amritsar) as state co-convener of the intellectual cell, Nirmaljit Singh (Mohali), Jagmohan Singh Saini (Patiala), Kavita Sarowal (Patiala) and Jeevan Mahajan as special invitees, Sukhpal Brar (Faridkot) and Baljinder Singh Dakoha (Batala) as co-convenors of Panchayati Raj Cell.

"By appointing this new set of office-bearers the BJP Punjab has vested high-level responsibility on all the prominent Sikh faces of Punjab who were taken into the party fold on June 16. This move indicates the seriousness with which the party is pursuing its policy to create a Pan-Punjab signature post its break up with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) earlier," said a statement issued by the BJP earlier. "Most prominent is the appointment of Jaibans Singh as Media Advisor for BJP Punjab. He has vast experience in the field being a strategic analyst, columnist and commentator of repute with expertise in both Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Affairs," it added. (ANI)

