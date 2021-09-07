AIMIM no threat to SP but can harm it electorally: Barq

Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Tuesday said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is not a ''threat'' to the Samajwadi Party but he can harm it electorally.

''Owaisi is not a challenge for us (Samajwadi Party). He is in no position to do this,” Barq told reporters here.

“He can eat into our votes and harm us but cannot win from here. He is rather afraid of the Samajwadi Party,'' he said.

Barq also accused the state’s BJP government of committing atrocities on people.

“We live in India and it is our country. We feel proud of our country and share its pain. But ever since the BJP government has come to power, people are not getting justice and atrocities are being committed against them,” Baraq said.

When asked to comment on a case of sedition lodged against former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP MP said, ''He (Qureshi) is a former governor and a responsible person. He has the right to throw light on the situation of the country.'' Barq also claimed that atrocities are being committed on MP from Rampur Azam Khan and demanded that he should be released from jail.

The FIR against derogatory remarks against the Adityanath government was lodged on a complaint by BJP leader Akash Kumar Saxena at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district on Sunday.

In his complaint, Saxena alleged that after visiting Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s house and meeting his wife Tazeen Fatma, Qureshi made derogatory statements against the Yogi Adityanath government and compared it to a “blood-sucking demon”.

Qureshi (81), is a senior Congress leader and had also served as the Mizoram governor from 2014 to 2015.

