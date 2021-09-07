Rane slams Maha CM over coronavirus handling

Union minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said the ''third wave'' exists only in the state.

The BJP leader, speaking in New Delhi, also took potshots at Thackeray for felicitating Shiv Sena members who protested over his critical remarks against the CM last month.

''The third wave is only in Maharashtra not elsewhere in the country. He (Thackeray) is instilling fear in minds of people to keep them indoors. He only knows to speak about washing hands and wearing masks,'' Rane said, hitting out at his detractor.

''The Chief Minister is asking for stopping (celebration) of Hindu festivals, but felicitates those who throw stones at others' homes,'' the Union minister said.

Rane was referring to felicitation of Shiv Sena workers by Thackeray, who heads the ruling party, last month for protesting against him. Members of the Sena's youth wing had protested outside Rane's residence in Mumbai over his ''slap'' remarks against Thackeray.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the newly-built Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district on October 9, Rane said.

Rane hails from Sindhudurg district in the coastal Konkan region.

''Myself and Scindia will come to Mumbai from Delhi and then go to Sindhudurg together for the airport's inauguration,'' he said.

Asked if Thackeray will attend the event, the BJP leader said, ''What is the need of Chief Minister? The minister who will grant permission for operation of the airport will attend.'' Rane claimed the Shiv Sena, which heads the coalition government in Maharashtra, has done nothing for Konkan's development.

