BJP in-charge for Rajasthan arrives in Jaipur to meet party's state unit officials

BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to hold a meeting with office bearers of the state unit.

Singh flew down to Jaipur and reached the party's state headquarters in the city.

“He is holding a meeting of the office bearers of the state unit and various morchas, cells and the divisional in-charges,” according to a spokesperson. During his brief interaction with reporters at the airport, Singh targeted the government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for its development and law and order issues.

“Development has stalled under Congress rule in Rajasthan, where law and order has also deteriorated. Our workers will launch an effective movement against the Congress government in the state,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)