Left Menu

BJP in-charge for Rajasthan arrives in Jaipur to meet party's state unit officials

During his brief interaction with reporters at the airport, Singh targeted the government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for its development and law and order issues.Development has stalled under Congress rule in Rajasthan, where law and order has also deteriorated. Our workers will launch an effective movement against the Congress government in the state, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:13 IST
BJP in-charge for Rajasthan arrives in Jaipur to meet party's state unit officials
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday to hold a meeting with office bearers of the state unit.

Singh flew down to Jaipur and reached the party's state headquarters in the city.

“He is holding a meeting of the office bearers of the state unit and various morchas, cells and the divisional in-charges,” according to a spokesperson. During his brief interaction with reporters at the airport, Singh targeted the government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for its development and law and order issues.

“Development has stalled under Congress rule in Rajasthan, where law and order has also deteriorated. Our workers will launch an effective movement against the Congress government in the state,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021