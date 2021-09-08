Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

"My heart and mind are focused on serving people," he said. "What is important is we find someone with the same weight as president Duterte to continue the change." It was not immediately clear if the party has a second choice ahead of the deadline for registering candidates next month. Earlier on Wednesday, Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, was the first to declare his candidacy for the presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:18 IST
Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, pushing ahead with a plan criticized by rivals as an attempt to maintain his grip on power. Duterte, 76, is barred by the constitution from running for a second term, and his interest in being vice president, traditionally a ceremonial role, has prompted accusations he wants to stay in power to avert possible legal action against him at home or abroad.

But Duterte said his decision was driven by the love of country. "It is really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving direction, I might be able to help," Duterte said in addressing the party.

Duterte had wanted longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, to succeed him, but Go declined the party's presidential nomination. "My heart and mind are focused on serving people," he said.

"What is important is we find someone with the same weight as president Duterte to continue the change." It was not immediately clear if the party has a second choice ahead of the deadline for registering candidates next month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, was the first to declare his candidacy for the presidential election. Lacson, 73, made his announcement alongside Senate speaker Vicente Sotto, who will be his running mate in the separate vice presidential contest.

"Between me and Senate president Sotto are more than 80 years of honest, dedicated, and competent public service," said Lacson, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2004. Lacson will be an outside bet and has been ranked low in independent opinion polls of preferred presidential candidates for 2022, which have consistently shown Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as the winning candidate.

Sara, who replaced her father as mayor of Davao City and belongs to a different political party, has expressed openness to running for president, months after telling Reuters she had no interest in the job. She last week said she had been approached by several politicians offering to run with her if she seeks the presidency, but stopped short of confirming she will contest it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021