West Bengal bypoll: CPI(M) fields Srijib Biswas against Mamata Banerjee
Ahead of by-elections in West Bengal, which is scheduled on September 30, the Left Front Committee has announced candidates for all three seats - Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur -- on Wednesday.
Ahead of by-elections in West Bengal, which is scheduled on September 30, the Left Front Committee has announced candidates for all three seats - Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur -- on Wednesday. CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas will contest against Trinamool Congress candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat.
The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Meanwhile, on September 8, the Congress had decided that it will not field any candidate against the chief minister in Bhabanipur.
TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are party candidates from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on October 3. (ANI)
