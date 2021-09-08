Left Menu

Satpal Maharaj backs sulking MLA

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on Wednesday came in support of BJP MLA from Raipur Umesh Sharma Kau with whom some party workers had misbehaved recently at a public function here.Maharaj backed Kau saying that legislators must be treated with respect.I am with him Kau.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:26 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on Wednesday came in support of BJP MLA from Raipur Umesh Sharma Kau with whom some party workers had misbehaved recently at a public function here.

Maharaj backed Kau saying that legislators must be treated with respect.

''I am with him (Kau). It should not happen with any MLA. All MLAs must be treated with respect,'' Maharaj said when told by reporters that the MLA was hurt by the way party workers misbehaved with him in the presence of Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat at the foundation laying ceremony of a college in Raipur area.

Maharaj also said he will take up the matter on the party forum.

Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat had also supported Kau saying that people who have crossed over to the BJP from other parties should be fully accepted by party workers. ''Once people with different political backgrounds have become part of the BJP, they should be totally accepted. Misbehaviour with an MLA by party workers is not good for the party,'' he said. Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Sharma Kau are among nearly a dozen turncoat MLAs in Uttarakhand who were earlier with the Congress. A video went viral here recently showing some BJP workers misbehaving with Kau at a foundation laying ceremony in Raipur area, the constituency he represents in the state assembly.

The foundation stone was to be laid by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the BJP workers can be seen in the video moving threateningly towards Kau and shouting at him in the presence of Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Kau was seen leaving the programme in a huff even before the chief minister could arrive at the venue.

Sulking since the incident took place, Kau went to Delhi on Monday to meet the party's central leaders and air his grievances.

