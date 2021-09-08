Left Menu

Japan PM Suga arranging U.S. visit for meeting with Biden - TV Asahi

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:42 IST
  Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese government is arranging a visit by outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the United States in the latter half of this month for a summit meeting with President Joe Biden, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders are to discuss China, among other issues, TV Asahi said in a news alert, which did not cite any sources.

