Japan PM Suga arranging U.S. visit for meeting with Biden - TV Asahi
The Japanese government is arranging a visit by outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the United States in the latter half of this month for a summit meeting with President Joe Biden, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.
The two leaders are to discuss China, among other issues, TV Asahi said in a news alert, which did not cite any sources.
