Not eager to forge alliance for UP polls: Congress leader

AICC secretary Rajesh Tiwari on Wednesday said no party should carry the impression that the Congress is eager to forge an alliance for the next years Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:08 IST
AICC secretary Rajesh Tiwari on Wednesday said no party should carry the impression that the Congress is eager to forge an alliance for the next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Congress is in the fray with a grand action plan to bring the state out of the quagmire of hatred and misery, Tiwari told reporters here. As part of this plan, 2,400 party workers have been trained in all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“No party should be under the wrong impression that the Congress Party is eager for an alliance,” he said. “Some political parties are holding seminars sitting in AC halls. They do not have the stamina to fight on the ground but the Congress has been continuously fighting against the failures and anti-people policies of the Yogi Adityanath government on the streets,” he added. The Congress leader said as per directives of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the organisation has been strengthened in the entire state.

The party is being strengthened up to the booth level and workers are being equipped to counter misinformation and drama of the ruling and opposition parties.

Priyanaka Gandhi has repeatedly said that the Congress is not in the fray to win elections but to save democracy, he said.

Besides contesting the elections, the party has to fight a battle to save the state and the country because the Constitution on which the foundation of modern and secular India was laid, is being targeted under the rule of the RSS and its political wing BJP, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

