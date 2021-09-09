Left Menu

Fed's Bostic expects central bank to pull back on asset buying this year - WSJ

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic believes the Fed will pull back on its asset-buying campaign this year though he does not expect a decision in this month's central bank meeting, he told the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:28 IST
Fed's Bostic expects central bank to pull back on asset buying this year - WSJ
Image Credit: nara.getarchive.net
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic believes the Fed will pull back on its asset-buying campaign this year though he does not expect a decision in this month's central bank meeting, he told the Wall Street Journal. "As strong as the data was coming in the early part of the summer, I was really very much leaning into advocating for an earlier start than what many may have expected" on the bond-buying taper, Bostic told WSJ in an interview published on Thursday.

"The weaker data that we've seen more recently suggests to me that maybe there's a chance for some play on this, but I still think that sometime this year is going to be appropriate (to slow the asset-buying)." Bostic, who does not currently hold a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee, does not expect there to be any call to pull back on asset buying at the Sept. 21-22 FOMC meeting, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021