Shah, parliamentary panel members meet President; submit report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and presented him a report of the panel.

The delegation also had a ''meaningful discussion'' with the President on optimum use of regional languages ​​and official language Hindi.

''Met Honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language and presented him its 10th report. Besides, we had a meaningful discussion with the respected President on the issue of optimum use of the local languages ​​and official language Hindi,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

