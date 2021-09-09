Left Menu

Hungary condemns EU move to fine Poland over judicial reform

Hungary labelled European Union authorities as arrogant after they moved to impose financial penalties against Poland in a dispute over judicial reforms. The European Commission said on Tuesday it had asked the EU's top court to fine Poland over the activities of a judges' disciplinary chamber, stepping up a long-running dispute over the rule of law.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:59 IST
Hungary condemns EU move to fine Poland over judicial reform

Hungary labelled European Union authorities as arrogant after they moved to impose financial penalties against Poland in a dispute over judicial reforms.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had asked the EU's top court to fine Poland over the activities of a judges' disciplinary chamber, stepping up a long-running dispute over the rule of law. Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said the action was unacceptable. "The (Hungarian) government has decided ... to pass a resolution expressing its support for Poland, and condemn the malicious attacks by Brussels," she said on her Facebook page late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met Polish President Andrzej Duda in Budapest on Thursday, assured Duda of Hungary's "solidarity and full support" in the context of Brussels' "attack" on Poland, the PM's press chief told news agency MTI. Orban said that Brussels is "abusing its power" and called the fine "outrageous and completely unacceptable". He said that the procedure against Poland is a threat to EU unity and Hungary will weigh the possibility of acting on the side of Poland in European court proceedings.

Warsaw said three weeks ago that the chamber would be dismantled as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months. But the executive Commission said it was taking action now as the chamber was already being used to pressure judges or exert political control over judicial decisions, thereby undercutting EU law.

Varga said ignoring the Polish promise was a "scandalous and arrogant" step by a Commission that was "meddling in the judiciary and law-making process of a sovereign member state in an unprecedented manner". Hungary and Poland have been allies for years, both locked in a series of conflicts with Brussels over core issues including the rule of law and press freedoms and LGBT rights. They say they are protecting their traditional societies from Western liberalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021