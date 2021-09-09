Hindus forced to migrate from Tonk's Malpura, alleges BJP

The BJP on Thursday claimed that hundred of Hindu families in Rajasthan’s Tonk district were forced to migrate to other areas due to insecurity caused by communal issues.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said people of Malpura in Tonk district pasted posters outside their homes to highlight it recently.

In Malpura of Tonk, Hindus have been living peacefully and respected other communities but in the past a few years, several incidents of communal violence have occurred in the area, he claimed.

In a statement, Poonia said around 300 families were forced to migrate due to communal issues. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take cognisance of this matter so that a majority of the people could live peacefully, he said. The chief minister should ensure that people of Malpura get justice and a safe environment. He further alleged that in the Mewat region, neither ''temples'' nor settlements are safe.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against some people for disturbing communal harmony in the Malpura area.

Tonk SP Om Prakash said there is peace in the area and people are secure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)