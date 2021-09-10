Left Menu

AIADMK, PMK greet RN Ravi, Congress doubts Centre's intention over guv appointment

He was holding additional charge of the state earlier.Ravi, the Centres interlocutor and a retired IPS officer, was shifted from Nagaland.Palaniswami, in a tweet, wished all the best for Ravi during his tenure in the state and said he had efficiently performed as Governor of Nagaland.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:34 IST
AIADMK, PMK greet RN Ravi, Congress doubts Centre's intention over guv appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition AIADMK and PMK on Friday greeted RN Ravi over his appointment as the Governor of Tamil Nadu but the Congress' state unit doubted the Centre's 'intention' over the move, wondering if it was an attempt to target the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

TNCC President K S Alagiri said former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, after being appointed as Lt Governor of neighbouring Puducherry, when the Congress was in power there, created ''many roadblocks'' following which a ''number of welfare schemes could not be implemented'' there.

Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami extended their greetings to Ravi.

''On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I welcome the appointment of Thiru R N Ravi, a retired IPS Officer who played a crucial role in the Naga peace talks, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu,'' Panneerselvam, the party Coordinator, said in a statement.

''His appointment will certainly boost the development and fortune of Tamil Nadu to a great extent. I wish him all success,'' he added.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing the incumbent Banwarilal Purohit, who has been shifted to Punjab. He was holding additional charge of the state earlier.

Ravi, the Centre's interlocutor and a retired IPS officer, was shifted from Nagaland.

Palaniswami, in a tweet, wished all the best for Ravi during his tenure in the state and said he had efficiently performed as Governor of Nagaland. He thanked Purohit and wished him well in his new assignment.

PMK founder S Ramadoss greeted Ravi and requested his support for the state's growth.

Alagiri, in a statement, said Ravi had a ''police background'' and had also served as Deputy National Security Advisor, before being appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

''There is a doubt over the intention behind his appointment as Tamil Nadu governor,'' he alleged.

Referring to Bedi's tenure in Puducherry, he said she functioned ''against'' the democratically-elected government there and earned the ire of the people.

''The appointment of a retired police officer as Tamil Nadu governor has raised suspicion....I suspect if RN Ravi has been appointed to create problems for Chief Minister M K Stalin,'' he alleged.

Any such attempts would not be allowed in the state and Congress would rally democratic forces, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021