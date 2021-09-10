Part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving: PM Modi on Samvatsari

On the occasion of 'Samvatsari Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is part of our culture to be kind, forgiving and not keep ill-feelings towards each other.

Samvatsari is the annual forgiveness day observed on the last day of Paryushana by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism.

''Forgiveness signifies large heartedness. It is a part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving, and not keep ill-feelings towards each other. Michhami Dukkadam!'' Modi tweeted.

He shared a small clip wherein he had spoken about Samvatsari during one of his earlier episodes of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

