Part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving: PM Modi on Samvatsari

On the occasion of Samvatsari Parv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is part of our culture to be kind, forgiving and not keep ill-feelings towards each other.Samvatsari is the annual forgiveness day observed on the last day of Paryushana by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism.Forgiveness signifies large heartedness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:38 IST
Part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving: PM Modi on Samvatsari
On the occasion of 'Samvatsari Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is part of our culture to be kind, forgiving and not keep ill-feelings towards each other.

Samvatsari is the annual forgiveness day observed on the last day of Paryushana by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism.

''Forgiveness signifies large heartedness. It is a part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving, and not keep ill-feelings towards each other. Michhami Dukkadam!'' Modi tweeted.

He shared a small clip wherein he had spoken about Samvatsari during one of his earlier episodes of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

