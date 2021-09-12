Bhupendra Patel will be new Gujarat chief minister

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat.

Patel (55) was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader here on Sunday. His name was proposed by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many.

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)