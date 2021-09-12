Left Menu

Karnataka civic polls: There's going to be an alliance with JD(S) for Kalaburagi Corporation, says Congress leader

As Janata Dal(S) continues to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress guessing on which side it would lean in the Kalaburagi City Corporation (KCC), Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said that there is going to be an alliance with the JD(S).

As Janata Dal(S) continues to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress guessing on which side it would lean in the Kalaburagi City Corporation (KCC), Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said that there is going to be an alliance with the JD(S). As the Congress fell short of the majority in the Kalaburagi Corporation elections, the party is in talks with the Janata Dal (Secular) for an alliance, party leader and former Karnataka minister Sharan Prakash Patil said.

"There is going to be an alliance with JD(S) in the Kalaburagi Corporation elections. Congress and JD(S) will hold the positions of mayor and deputy mayor. We are in talks with JD(S)," the Congress leader said. Despite emerging as the single largest party in the 55-member Kalaburgi Mahanagara Palike (KMP), Congress fell short of four seats to secure a majority and come to power in the civic body.

The grand old party won 27 seats against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 23 in a close contest between the two national parties, while the JD(S) bagged four seats. One seat was won by an Independent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

