'Convert 4 train coaches into mobile museum: Netaji’s grandnephew urges PM Modi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses grandnephew Chandra Bose has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert four rail coaches into a mobile museum containing pictures and information about the founder of the Indian National Army INA. Bose tweeted on Saturday Celebrating NetajiSubhasChandraBoses 125thbirthanniversary convert a train into a mobile museum for people across the nation to know about the contribution of IndianNationalArmy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:15 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Bose has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert four rail coaches into a mobile museum containing pictures and information about the founder of the Indian National Army (INA). Chandra Bose, a BJP leader, told PTI Sunday he had recently written a letter to PM Modi, who is in charge of the committee managing Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebrations. Bose tweeted on Saturday ''Celebrating #NetajiSubhasChandraBose's #125thbirthanniversary convert a train into a mobile museum for people across the nation to know about the contribution of #IndianNationalArmy. Jai Hind! @narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw @kishanreddybjp @M_Lekhi https://t.co/EcdYNtgFlG.

This will enable students living near railway stations, where the proposed mobile museum will be kept, to know in detail about the iconic freedom fighter, his ideology, and sacrifice, besides the INA, Bose said.

The descendant of the Bose family said he had sent the proposal to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August.

Pointing out that several compartments of a train were turned into a museum during the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, he said, '' I hope there will be a similar initiative by the government to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of another towering personality like Netaji.'' PTI SUS MM MM

