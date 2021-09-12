Left Menu

Priyanka attacks Adityanath govt over 'Transforming UP' ad with 'Kolkata flyover' image

Now their advertisement with false images of flyovers and factories have been exposed, Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.The people of UP have seen through the reality of their hollow claims and are now going to change the chief minister and the government, the Congress general secretary said.In a tweet in Hindi, she further attacked the state government, saying it is their job to give false advertisements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:24 IST
Priyanka attacks Adityanath govt over 'Transforming UP' ad with 'Kolkata flyover' image
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement, saying the people of the state have seen through their ''false claims'' and are going to change the chief minister and the government.

The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath'' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government in West Bengal along with high-rises and industries juxtaposed below a cutout of Adityanath.

''First they were caught giving false advertisements on employment. Now their advertisement with false images of flyovers and factories have been exposed,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

The people of UP have seen through the reality of their ''hollow claims'' and are now going to change the chief minister and the government, the Congress general secretary said.

In a tweet in Hindi, she further attacked the state government, saying it is their job to give false advertisements. First, they lied about giving employment to the youth of UP and are now making ''false claims'' of development by putting ''fake pictures of flyovers and factories'', the Congress leader said.

There is neither an understanding of people's issues, nor there is any concern for them, it is only a government of false advertisements and claims, Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Indian Express, which had carried the advertisement, issued a corrigendum saying, ''A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper.'' PTI ASK AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021