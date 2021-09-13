Left Menu

Japan PM contender Kishida: Will boost security policies with China in mind

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-09-2021 08:21 IST
A contender for the chief of Japan's ruling party, and by extension the nation's next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Monday the country needed to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defence forces in the face of China's assertiveness.

The former foreign minister also stressed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy and freedom and added that, if elected, he would set up a prime ministerial aide to monitor China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

