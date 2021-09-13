Japan PM contender Kishida: Will boost security policies with China in mind
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-09-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 08:21 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A contender for the chief of Japan's ruling party, and by extension the nation's next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Monday the country needed to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defence forces in the face of China's assertiveness.
The former foreign minister also stressed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy and freedom and added that, if elected, he would set up a prime ministerial aide to monitor China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uyghur
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Think tank flags concerns over China's use of DNA profiling against Uyghurs
Under Taliban rule, Uyghurs in Afghanistan fear deportation to China
Chinese authorities harass Uyghur woman, her family in Xinjiang after she met US official
China imposes 'population optimization strategy' to shrink Uyghurs in Xinjiang
Rights body remembers Uyghur activist's sister who disappeared in China