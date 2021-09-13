BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur bypoll

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed her nomination for the assembly bypoll in Bhabanipur where she is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate.

Bhabanipur will go to the polls on September 30 and the results will be declared on October 3. The CPI(M) has fielded lawyer Srijib Biswas from the seat, while Congress has refrained from taking part in the by-election.

Tibrewal, also a lawyer, filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore.

She was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Arjun Singh, among other senior party leaders.

TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who won the election from Bhabanipur resigned, prompting the Election Commission to declare a by-election so that Banerjee could fight it, having lost the election to Adhikari from Nandigram.

Banerjee has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

